Italy Beaten To World Cup Ticket By Switzerland

Italy will feature in the play-offs to stand a chance of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast, as Switzerland win the group after thrashing Bulgaria 4-0.

The reigning European champions were leading Group C only on goal difference, +11 to +9, so had to keep a close eye on the result from Switzerland’s home game with Bulgaria as well as try to become the first team to score at Windsor Park in this qualifying campaign.

Italy had never won in Belfast, emerging with two draws and a 2-1 defeat that cost them a spot at the 1958 World Cup.

Injuries continued to pile up, so Lorenzo Insigne was False 9 with Sandro Tonali coming into midfield.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell fingertipped a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross-shot away, while an Insigne curler and Federico Chiesa effort were too predictable and slow.

When Chiesa did force a tricky save, he had…