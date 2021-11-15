Musa: Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Miss Out On Qatar 2022 





Ahmed Musa insists the Super Eagles cannot afford to miss out on a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will be up against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Group C encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men top Group C with 12 points, two points more than the Blue Sharks.

A Win or draw against the Blue Sharks will send the three-time African champions to the playoff round of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles captain is adamant that the big motivation to go all out in Tuesday’s encounter is that a number of players in the squad are yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest stage for every professional football player. They all want to be there; you don’t need any more motivation than that,”Musa told a news conference at the team’s Eko Hotel and Suites base on Monday afternoon.

” We said after the match with Liberia in Tangier on Saturday that we…





Source: Complete Sports