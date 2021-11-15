Napoli Needs Osimhen To Shoot Down Inter Milan -Vecina

Italian Journalist Rosy Vecina says Napoli will need the fire power of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to shoot down Inter Milan in this weekend’s Serie A game.

Vecina was quoted on Monday’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, where he said that the Nigerian international will be crucial to Napoli’s progress this season.

He noted that Osimhem can replicate his goal scoring form in the Super Eagles for Luciano Spalletti’s team against the reigning Serie A title holder.

“He hasn’t scored since October 21. After the double against Legia Warsaw, in the Europa League.

“But the 22-year-old Nigerian had scored five goals scored in seven appearances, before missing two matches due to injuries (against Salernitana and Legia, in Warsaw ).

“In November he had not yet tasted the joy of the goal and against Liberia, he immediately got up to speed. Surely Napoli will need him at the Meaza”

