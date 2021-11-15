Newcastle United Interested In Sadiq

Premier League club Newcastle United are interested in Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq, reports Completesports.com.

According to a report on Spanish online news hub, Fichajes, the Magpies are looking to bolster their attack and the lanky striker is reportedly on their radar.

Read Also: Musa: Super Eagles Won’t Play For Draw Against Cape Verde

Almeria value Sadiq at €25m ,the same price they sold former striker, Darwin Nunez, to Benfica in 2020.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and recorded six assists in 15 league appearances for Almeria this season.

The striker linked up with Almeria from Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade last summer.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.