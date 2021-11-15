Portugal Coach Santos Denies Bust-up With Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos insists there’s no issues with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Sunday night, Portugal blew automatic World Cup qualification with defeat at home to Serbia.

Ronaldo was seen remonstrating with Santos at the final whistle, as Portugal now face a playoff in March to reach the finals.

Santos stated: “He was saying that, in Serbia, he had scored a goal in the last minute and it wasn’t validated.

“That’s what he was saying. It’s his outburst, it’s normal, he was frustrated. No one will explain, at the end of a game, what happened and what didn’t.”

