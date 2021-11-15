Portugal Coach Santos Denies Bust-up With Ronaldo

By
Headliners
-
2


Portugal coach Fernando Santos insists there’s no issues with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Sunday night, Portugal blew automatic World Cup qualification with defeat at home to Serbia.

1xbit

Ronaldo was seen remonstrating with Santos at the final whistle, as Portugal now face a playoff in March to reach the finals.

Santos stated: “He was saying that, in Serbia, he had scored a goal in the last minute and it wasn’t validated.

Zenith Ziva

“That’s what he was saying. It’s his outburst, it’s normal, he was frustrated. No one will explain, at the end of a game, what happened and what didn’t.”

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR