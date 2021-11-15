Super Eagles Won’t Play For Draw Against Cape Verde

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team will go all out for a win in Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, reports Completesports.com.

Victory or draw against the Blue Sharks will send the three-time African champions to the playoff round of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles top Group C with 12 points, two points more than closest rivals Cape Verde, who had to come from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 at home Saturday.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Ghana Through To Final Qualifying Round After Beating South Africa

“No one is thinking of a draw. It is a must-win match, as far as we are concerned,” Musa stated.

“The mindset is to win and reach the final round of the World Cup series without any story.”

Tuesday’s encounter will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…