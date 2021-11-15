‘We Must Shut Out Cape Verve To Reach WCQ Final Round’

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has opined that stopping Cape Verde from scoring in Lagos on Tuesday will be the team’s strategy to undo the visitors and advance to the Final Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye is optimistic that the Super Eagles would overcome Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium with the superior firepower on parade.

“We will go all out to beat Cape Verde clearly and qualify, but we shall do everything possible to shut them from our goal. We know we just need a point to qualify. but we are not planning to draw this game, we want the three points and clean sheet,” the Sparta Rotterdam goalie who has sealed a deal to join Watford FC in January 2022 told Completesports.com.

“Having beaten them in their home ground in the first leg, we know they will be coming for a revenge, but we shall overpower them and win the maximum points. We know how they play and we know that any slip up will be…