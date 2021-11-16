2022 WCQ: Draw Against Cape Verde Like A Win For Eagles – Rohr

Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in Tuesday’s Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier feels like a win for his team.

The Eagles got off to a perfect start after Victor Osimhen opened scoring under one minute after a poor clearance by a Cape Verde player.

But the visitors equalized on six minutes from a corner through Stopira.

The draw saw the three-time African champions qualify into the play-off round with 13 points.

And fielding questions after the game, Rohr praised his players for holding out after failing to get the winner.

“First of all, a draw can be like a victory, for today because we wanted to qualify and knew that a draw means qualification. It was not an easy game because Cape Verde are a good technical team and they scored in the moment we believed we had the match in our hands.

“But we missed a lot of chances in the first half especially, we deserve to score a second goal but it didn’t come so we had to defend and the players did it…