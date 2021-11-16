2022 WCQ: My Focus Is Eagles Winning Games, Not Bothered About Criticism – Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his only focus is winning games and not bothered about criticism of his team.

Rohr stated this during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Cape Verde.

The Eagles, top in Group C with 12 points, need only a point to advance into the play-off round, while second-placed Cape Verde must win.

The German coach said what is important to him is his team winning games rather than focus on criticisms.

“I don’t go to social media what is important is to watch games, analyze games and try to win games. I don’t waste my time listening to people who always say everything about the team is bad.

“We are top of the group, two points ahead, won four games from five and we are in a good situation ahead of tomorrow and our players are very hungry to perform.

“We know we have a good team and we are able to play good football and score goals. We have players who can score, we have players…