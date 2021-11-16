2022 WCQ: SAFA Hopes For Ghana vs South Africa Replay After Alleged Questionable Officiating

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) hopes justice will prevail after it launched an appeal with FIFA and CAF to have the 1-0 loss to Ghana in the World Cup qualifier on Sunday replayed.

SAFA is convinced that the match against Ghana at Cape Coast Sports Stadium was fixed and wants the football bodies to investigate the conduct of the match officials.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants Elhadji Malick, Camara Djibril and Gueye Daouda (fourth referee) were accused of making questionable decisions during the match.

In 2017, South Africa had to replay their World Cup qualifier after a FIFA review discovered that referee Joseph Lamptey awarded a penalty for a non-existent handball during their match against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in 2016.

The match was replayed at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with South Africa losing out after they had won the initial tie. Senegal eventually won the group and made it to Russia 2018.

Lamptey was banned for life for match…