Aribo Tipped To Join Gerrard At Aston Villa

Former Celtic star Frank McAvennie has tipped Joe Aribo to join his former boss Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.

Gerrard was appointed new Aston Villa manager last week following the sacking of Dean Smith, who has moved to Norwich City.

And McAvennie believes Gerrad will seek to bring some of his former players to the Midlands with Aribo top of the list.

“There are a few players who could make that jump (from Scotland to England), I would be very surprised if Gerrard didn’t sign at least one player from Rangers,” McAvennie said.



Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Switzerland Beat Italy To World Cup Ticket

“I look at the squad and I see a few players who could do it. Joe Aribo stands out for me.

“He’s young enough and has the talent to go down there and do well.

“Ten Million pounds for him? That’s a good deal.

“Aribo could add that spark to the Villa midfield. They have a lot of quality players but they are struggling to create.

“He could definitely…