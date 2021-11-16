Bigi Consumer Wins Abeokuta 10Km Race, Praises Brand For Inspiration

A Bigi consumer, Ismael Sadjo, from Cross River State has emerged the winner of the Bigi Abeokuta 10km road race which held at the ancient city on Saturday, November 13th, 2021. He went home with the grand prize of Two Thousand Dollars.

Sadjo applauded Bigi for making his victory a refreshing one. “Bigi water is the best drinking water,” he said. Sadjo further revealed that the refreshing nature of the water helped stabilized his heartbeat during the race and gave him more energy to finish strong.

The truly world class and proudly Nigerian brand is the headline sponsor of the Abeokuta 10km road race tagged Naija, Race for Homeland, organized by Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML).

The premium table water provided moments of refreshment and hydration for runners, sport lovers, guests and indigenes at the race.

It also provided water points at intervals during the 10km road race. As such, there were surplus bottles of the fantastically refreshing table water for the road…