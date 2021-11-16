Côte d’Ivoire Miss Out On World Cup Qualification Again After Defeat To Cameroon

Cameroon beat Ivory Coast 1-0 on Tuesday evening to qualify for the play-off round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as winners in Group D.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored for the hosts with a close range shot in the 21st minute at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Cameroon finished on 15 points from six games, two points ahead of the Elephants who went into the match leading the group by a point over the Indomitable Lions.

A draw for the visitors would have been enough to take them through to the final play-off round for a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, Cameroon needed an win in the game to sail through and they got the job done.

Côte d’Ivoire also missed out on qualification for the 2018 editor held in Morocco.

In the group’s other game Mozambique ended the World Cup qualifiers on a high after beating Malawi 1-0 at Matheu Kerekou Stadium in Benin.

Malawi defender and skipper Limbikani Mzava’s 51stminute own goal settled the contest.

Mozambique moved…