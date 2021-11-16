‘He Makes Me Lose Sleep’- Inter Legend Mazzola Wary Of Osimhen’s Threat Ahead Serie A Clash

Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola has acknowledged that Victor Osimhen will be a big threat to the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

Inter Milan will welcome league leaders Napoli to the Stadio Giuseppe Meaza this weekend hoping to end the Blues 12-match unbeaten streak.

Osimhen has earned rave reviews for his superb displays for Luciano Spalleti’s side this season.

The Nigeria international has scored five goals in 10 league appearances for Napoli this term.

Mazzola , who scored 116 goals in 417 appearances for Inter Milan , warned his former club to be wary of the threat posed by the 22-year-old.

“There is that centre-forward there, Victor [Osimhen], who is really strong. It makes me lose sleep. Every time he touches the ball he manages to amaze me; it’s surprising,” Mazzola told Kiss Kiss Napoli as quoted by notizie-inter.it.

Napoli top the Serie A table with 32 points from 12 matches.

