How Super Eagles Rated In Draw Vs Cape Verde

Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performances of Super Eagles players in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday night…

MADUKA OKOYE 6/10

The goalleeper had little or nothing to do in the game. Okoye conceded for the third time in the qualifiers.

MOSES SIMON 6/10

Played the corner-kick that was converted by Victor Osimhen for Nigeria’s only goal of the game. Not a bad performance from the Nantes of France man.

JAMILU COLLINS 6/10

Excelled in the wing-back position once again. He seems determined not to relinquish his starting role in the team.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10

Posted an above average performance in the game. He has now started Nigeria’s last three games.

WILLIAM TROOST- EKONG 6/10

The Watford defender misplaced a pass in the first half. He would do well to improve on his concentration level.

LEON BALOGUN 6/10

Got booked for a rash challenge late on. Did well to keep the…