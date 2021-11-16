Mbappe Wants To Run Down PSG Contract

Real Madrid target Mbappe has hinted he’s running down his contract at PSG.

Mbappe scored four goals in France’s 8-0 win over Kazakhstan in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday night. After the game, a smiling he shared how he is feeling about the future in his post-match interview.

“I have had five extraordinary years, I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so,” Mbappe told TNT Sports.

“Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that.”

Mbappe was then directedly asked if he would be staying at PSG for the foreseeable future.

“I am here, I’m still here and will be for this season,” he stated.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…