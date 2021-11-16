Nigeria Or Cape Verde – Who Wins Decisive 2022 WCQ Group C Clash?

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde are set to clash in a decisive 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers Group C match today, Tuesday November, 16 2021 at 5pm, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos, Completesports.com reports.

Nigeria just needs a draw to seal a place in the final playoff round as they already have 12 points, which is two more than the Cape Verde’s. Conversely, the Blue Sharks must win the match to be able to advance as the group winner. And

They are determined to beat the Super Eagles and keep their dream of making their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup alive.

The Blue Sharks arrived Nigeria in a good mood having won their last three games, and are ambitious of bagging similar result against the Super Eagles in Lagos. And captain Marco Soares promised that they will give their all to earn the result that would make their country proud.

