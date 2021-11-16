Silva Set For Talks Over New Chelsea Deal

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hold talks with Thiago Silva over extending the defender’s stay at Stamford Bridge for a further year.

The 37-year-old has spent the past 15 months in West London and is under contract until the end of the current campaign.



Silva has been linked with a move back to Brazil with Fluminense to see out his career, but reporter Nicolo Schira claims that Chelsea do not intend to let the centre-back leave.

Chelsea are said to be looking to further extend Silva’s existing terms until the end of 2022-23, and the former Paris Saint-Germain player is happy to stay on.

Brazil international Silva has featured 12 times for the Blues in all competitions this season.

