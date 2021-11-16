Super Eagles Bags Draw Vs Cape Verde, Reach 2022 WCQ Playoff Round

The Super Eagles zoomed into the Playoff Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Victor Osimhen put Nigeria ahead in the first minute, tucking home Moses Simon’s corner kick.

The hosts’ lead lasted five minutes with Stopira equalising for the Blue Sharks.

It was all Super Eagles afterwards with Alex Iwobi coming close with a fine effort on 11 minutes.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was shown the first yellow card of the game on 16 minute for a rough tackle.

Odion Ighalo fluffed a great opportunity on the hour mark as he failed to connect clearly after he was set up by Jamilu Collins.

Two minutes later, Josimar Dias, in goal for Cape Verde, produced a fine save to deny Joe Aribo.

Josimar also denied Moses Simon in the 39th minute tipping over his…