2022 WCQ: Super Eagles To Know Playoff Foes December 18

The Super Eagles will know their playoff opponent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on December 18, Completesports.com reports.

Gernot Rohr’s charges progressed into the playoff round following a 1-1 home draw against the Blue Shars of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles joined nine other African countries in the final round of the qualifiers.

The top five seeded teams on the continent; Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Nigeria could draw any of the five teams who are not seeded.

The five unseeded teams are; Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The playoffs will be played between March 21 and 29, 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu

Pix: By Ganiyu Yusuf

