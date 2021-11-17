Athletic Heat Set To Host 4th Track And Field Awards

With COVID-19 hindering most sporting events in 2020, the organisers of the prestigious Athletic Heat Track and Field Awards are set to now host the fourth edition after the success of Team Nigeria contingent at the World U20 Championships as well as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics .

The event which is the only Track and Field Awards in Nigeria was initiated by three young sportspreneurs/athletes; Eseroghene Oguma, Ruth Usoro and Toluwani Adebakin who were just 18-year-old when they started, because of their passion to contribute their quota in promoting Nigerian Athletics.

The trio strongly believe that if Nigerian athletes are well supported and recognized, it will, therefore, lead to greater performance in their careers.

The Prestigious event will hold at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday December 10th and it is supported by Yesir Foundation, Ebonylife Place, Lagos State…