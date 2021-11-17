Azpilicueta To Sign New One-Year Contract At Chelsea

Chelsea will reportedly trigger a one-year extension in Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract, ending Barcelona’s hopes of signing the experienced defender on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old’s current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire next June, and it is understood that Barcelona are keen to bring the Spain international to Camp Nou next year.

However, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Azpilicueta already has an agreement with the Blues to sign a one-year extension in June 2023.

Inda therefore claims that there is ‘no chance’ of the Spaniard moving to the Catalan outfit, as they are not prepared to pay a transfer fee for him.

Azpilicueta has once again been an important player for the Blues during the 2021-22 campaign, featuring on 13 occasions in all competitions, contributing three assists in the process.

The defender has scored 14 times and registered 56 assists in 442 appearances for Chelsea since making the move from Marseille in August 2012.

