Inter Milan, AC Milan Favourite To Win Scudetto Title -Marchisio

Juventus hero Claudio Marchisio has tipped Inter Milan and AC Milan to win this season’s Serie A title.

Marchisio in a chat with TribalFootball, stated that Inter and AC milan have the depth to reclaim top position despite Napoli sitting on top of the log.

However, Marchisio says: “Milan-Napoli-Inter are the favourites for the title? That’s right. It will be difficult for anyone to join the fight if they continue to show what they did in the first few months.

“I say Milan because it is the one that has always been growing. Inter have the strongest squad; Napoli are doing well but in the decisive moments in recent years they have given up, perhaps also due to environmental factors.

“In short, I see the Scudetto again in Milan.”

