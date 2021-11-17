Liverpool Face Injury Crisis Ahead Arsenal Clash

Liverpool could be without nine first-team players due to an injury crisis at Anfield ahead of this weekend’s Premier League tie with Arsenal.

Defenders Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez and midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones have all been struggling with injury.

Roberto Firmino has a hamstring problem, with Harvey Elliott still working his way back from the broken ankle he suffered earlier this season.

Belgian striker Divock Origi is also a doubt for the weekend after picking up an injury while on international duty.

Sadio Mane is fine though after suffering a minor issue with Senegal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be fit for the trip to Liverpool according to reports.

Arsenal fans feared the striker would be absent after he missed Gabon’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday. However, there is no fitness concern for the 32-year-old.

According to Goal, it was always the plan for Aubameyang to not play…