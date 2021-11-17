Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape 

Manchester City French left-back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mendy now faces six allegations of rape in all after initially being charged in August with four counts of rape.

The 27-year-old has been in custody since his arrest in August after a number of bail applications were made but refused by judges.

He is also charged with a single count of sexual assault, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

All the alleged offences relate to four women over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The statement from police added: “Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Matturie and Mendy are live and that they have a right to a fair trial.”

Mendy, who is currently on remand at HMP…