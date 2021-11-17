Nigeria, Cameroon, Algeria, Tunisia, Join Six Others In 2022 Playoffs

After the matches played on Tuesday, November 16 2021, Nigeria, Cameroon and Tunisia secured their spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers Playoff Round, bringing them one step closer to the Qatar 2022 mundial, Completesports.com reports.

The feats of these giants of African football were made possible through the wins they recorded in their respective last group games.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions topped Group D with a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast in Douala. Algeria won Group A with a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso who needed a win in Blida but couldn’t upset their more experienced hosts .

Nigeria’s Super Eagles topped Group C after 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in Lagos – a game in which the Blue Sharks had an outright win at stake to able to depose their host. In Rades, Tunisia recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Zambia to win Group B and advanced to the playoff round.

