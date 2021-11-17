Oshoala Foundation Invites Skomina To Train Aspiring Female Referees In Lagos

One of the world’s best football referees, Damir Skomina is expected in Lagos, Nigeria as part of the partnership between Asisat Oshoala Foundation and United Kingdom-based Atiyio Sports Management to give Nigerian women who want to have a future in football an all-round knowledge of the round leather game.

One of the objectives of having Skomina in Lagos is to address the dearth of women referees in Africa starting from Nigeria.

The event, which can be likened to a football refereeing summit in Lagos is tagged: A Day with Damir Skomina- Teaching the Rules of the Game. It is scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere from 14-20 November.

According to the programme of the visit of Skomina to Nigeria, the renowned referee will pay a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Elegushi, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi before the three days training session with the young aspiring referees at the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.

Skomina, a…