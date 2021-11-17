Osimhen, Ighalo Combo Will Get Better- Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is confident Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo will form a deadly partnership soon, reports Completesports.com.
The duo played together for the first time in Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesady.
Osimhen scored the Super Eagles only goal of the game and was a constant threat to the opponents defence all through.
“Osimhen will grow and learn a lot by the side of Ighalo,” Rohr said after the game.
Read Also: 7 Key Observations From Super Eagles Draw Vs Cape Verde In Lagos
“We saw some interesting things between Ighalo and Osimhen (today).
“You need a little patience and time with Ighalo, he has not been with us for more than a year.“You need a little patience and time with Ighalo, he has not been with us for more than a year.
“I am sure for the AFCON we can prepare with these two players a more harmonious strike force. They were not bad together already, the chances we got came with the help of…
Source: Complete Sports