Super Eagles Will Raise Their Game In Final Playoff -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu says he’s confident the Super Eagles will scale through the 2022 World Cup final playoff against any team they face.

Recall that on Tuesday, Nigeria inked a place in March’s Playoff Round of CAF World Cup Qualifying with a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

Gernot Rohr’s men opened the scoring through Victor Osimhen just one minute into the game. But Cape Verde equalized just five minutes later through Stopira.

Reacting to the team’s qualification to the knockout stages, Nwosu in an interview with Completesports.com said that the team should not be judged with their performance against Cape Verde.

He opined that the Super Eagles will display a different ball game against any team they face in the playoff.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Watford Congratulate Troost-Ekong, Maduka On Nigeria’s World Cup Play-off Qualification

“I have no doubt that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite struggling to overcome Cape…