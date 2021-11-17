Trending On Complete Sports 17.11.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

2022 WCQ: Draw Against Cape Verde Like A Win For Eagles – Rohr

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-draw-against-cape-verde-like-a-win-for-eagles-rohr/

‘My Players Gave Their All Against Eagles’ – Cape Verde Coach, Leitao Brito

✅ https://www.completesports.com/my-players-gave-their-all-against-eagles-cape-verde-coach-leitao-brito/

2022 WCQ: Ighalo Starts For Super Eagles Vs Cape Verde

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-ighalo-starts-for-super-eagles-vs-cape-verde/

2022 WCQ: SAFA Hopes For Ghana vs South Africa Replay After Alleged Questionable Officiating

✅https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-safa-hopes-for-ghana-vs-south-africa-replay-after-alleged-questionable-officiating/

Ronaldo In Tears As Serbia Clinch 2022 World Cup Ticket After…