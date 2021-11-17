‘We Miss Ronaldo’ – Juventus Star Admits

Juventus defender Danilo has admitted that the side misses Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure to Manchester United in August.

Ronaldo started the season with the Serie A giants before rejoining the Red Devils on deadline day for a reported €15 million transfer fee.

Since his exit from Turin, Juve have endured an inconsistent spell of form in the league, and currently find themselves in eighth position on the log.

While Ronaldo’s current team United have also underperformed somewhat this season, his nine goals in 12 games have spared Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s blushes on a few occasions.

In a recent interview, Danilo revealed just how much of an impact the 36-year-old can have on a team.

“Any team would miss Cristiano Ronaldo and all the sides he left have suffered his absence,” the former Manchester City fullback told Goal Brasil.

“The years go by and he remains dominant. With him, every chance is a…