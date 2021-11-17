We Threw Away Our Qualification Chance

Italy’s head coach Roberto Mancini says the European champions had 2022 World Cup qualification in their hands but threw it away after dropping into the play-offs on Monday night.

The Azzurri knew they had to beat Northern Ireland in Belfast and hope Switzerland don’t defeat Bulgaria with a wide goal margin.

But a 0-0 draw at Windsor Park and the Swiss 4-0 domination made it a clear-cut case.

“I am disappointed,” said Mancini in his press conference in Belfast, where no opponent was able to score in this World Cup qualifying group.

Northern Ireland end the campaign with a 1-0 win over Lithuania and three 0-0 draws in their home stadium.

Ultimately, qualification was lost during the two draws with Switzerland, in which Jorginho failed to convert two penalties.

“We made life complicated for ourselves and qualification should’ve been sealed at least two games ago. We had the chances and…