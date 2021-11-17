Brick and mortar casinos when compared to online casinos have their benefits. Going to a land-based casino lets you meet other players and socialize. Gambling at such venues generally offers a great social experience, but there are some downsides.

To start playing at a land-based casino, you need to dress up, leave your house, and travel to a certain location. If your local area does not have a land-based casino, gaming in such an environment is even more challenging.

You would need to leave your area and travel to a different city or even a different country if there are no brick-and-mortar casinos in the country you reside in. On the other hand, online casinos are available across the globe. They operate in numerous different jurisdictions with lenient gambling laws and regulations.

Online casinos offer global accessibility and the amazing convenience of gaming from the coziness of your home. This is something that land-based casinos cannot compete with. To understand why more and more players are shifting to iGaming venues, we have to examine the pros and cons of both.

Online Vs Land-Based Casinos

A lot has changed in the global iGaming industry since 1994 when the very first iGaming venues started operating. The whole market went from a small niche industry to one of the most lucrative industries in the world.

As mentioned in the first section, online casinos are accessible on a global scale across more than one hundred countries. Many of the most reputable ones cater to Nigerian players and this source lists the best casino sites in Nigeria.

Residents of Kenya, South Africa, and other African countries are offered the same iGaming winning opportunities at different international sites and the same is true for Australian, Canadian, Chinese, and many other players. Before we compare online casinos to their land-based counterparts, let’s examine some of the biggest benefits of online casinos.

Global accessibility Demo play Bonuses and promotions Greater convenience Richer gaming selections More payment options

Over the years, online casinos have changed a lot mainly thanks to the advancements seen in mobile technologies. They have become one of the most popular places for gamblers across the globe and most players prefer gambling online in their leisure time. One of the biggest benefits of online casinos is their global accessibility. The global accessibility of iGaming venues is one of the major reasons behind the mass shift from land-based to online casinos.

Moving onto free/demo play. When gaming at an online casino, in most cases you get to play some if not all of your favorite casino games without investing a dime, for free. In other words, you get to refine your skills, test different winning strategies, and experience the thrills of gaming online in a completely risk-free environment. Newbies also prefer playing free games to gain the much-needed experience before they venture into the big boys’ world and start playing for real money.

Statistically, game quantity and game quality favor iGaming venues over their land-based counterparts. Online casinos offer hundreds and even thousands of different online casino games as they are not limited by space.

They have all the space they need to accommodate such a huge number of games. On the other hand, land-based casinos offer limited gaming selections since they do not have an unlimited space to benefit from.

Speaking of the latest statistics, this Online Gambling Market report by ResearchAndMarkets.com suggests the global iGaming market will reach a value of $72 billion by the end of this year. Back in 2020, the global gambling market was valued at around $64 billion and the latest figures show it grows exponentially at an annual rate of 12.3%. These numbers doubtlessly favor iGaming venues and support the fact that more players are shifting to online casinos.

Other Benefits of Online Casinos

In addition to being globally accessible and offering free play, iGaming venues offer greater flexibility as well. iGaming venues have made gambling hassle-free, easier for everyone interested. Hundreds and thousands of online casino games are available to you at any time of the day.

Gaming online also saves you time and money. Online casinos are open around the clock so you do not have to think about opening and closing times.

Then, there are generous bonuses and promotions online casinos offer. In addition to being entitled to welcome bonuses, gaming online grants you access to free spins, reload, cashback, and a whole range of other promos land-based casinos do not offer.

Availability of bonuses and promotions is yet another reason why more players prefer gambling online. Another great benefit of engaging in online gambling sessions is being offered multiple deposit and withdrawal options. With so many different secure payment options, everyone can find a preferred service to us.

What About Land-Based Casinos?

This leads us to major benefits of land-based casinos:

Greater authenticity

Social interaction

Help for local economies

When playing at your local brick-and-mortar casino you help your local economy. Brick and mortar casinos offer a more authentic gaming experience. If you pay a visit to your local casino, you do not only enjoy thrilling gaming sessions but crowds cheering and chattering, people talking and music playing. Naturally, land-based casinos are much more sociable.

When gambling at a land-based casino, you meet and play with different people. You can also make new friends who share similar interests as you. You win and celebrate with others. When playing your favorite games at land-based casinos, you also have more time to think about your next moves while at online casinos, gaming sessions unfold at a much faster pace. However, most players value convenience, greater flexibility, and greater comfort over a more authentic, more sociable gambling experience, which has made online casinos more popular over their land-based counterparts. Looking into all current trends and figures, the future of playing online looks brighter than ever while land-based casinos may be struggling to stay in the game.