2022 Lekki 10km Road Race: Oba Of Iru Land Receives Race Torch

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba Abdul Wasiu Lawal, on Saturday November 13 received the race torch for the 2022 Lekki 10km road race.

The Lekki road race is the second edition in the Community Marathon race series and will hold on January 29th, 2022.

Presenting the race torch to the monarch at his palace was organizer of the event Moses Nwanze.

Joining the Oniru at the presentation of the torch ceremony was chairman Iru Local Council Development Area, Rasheedat Adu.





Organizer of Lekki Road Race Moses Nwanze (left), Oniru of Iru land Oba Abdul Wasiu Lawal (middle) Chairman Iru LCDA Rasheedat Adu (right) at the torch presentation

And after receiving the torch, the Oniru commended the organizers for the initiative.

“I would like to congratulate the organizers of the event. Marathon is usually for a purpose, for people to keep fit and I believe that keeping fit is important and healthy. Once you can get that done you will be able to loose all the chronic diseases, hypertension,…