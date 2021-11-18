7 Key Observations From Super Eagles Draw Vs Cape Verde In Lagos

Super Eagles are through to the Playoff Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by second-placed Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Victor Osimhen pounced on a defensive mistake in the first minute to give the Eagles the lead, but Cape Verde defender Stopira volleyed home the equaliser five minutes later.

Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN in this piece x-rays seven major observations from the game.

Okoye Not Convincing In Goal

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, could have done better in stopping the Cape Verde’s goal but for poor positioning, the ball went straight under his two legs. Aerially, Okoye still has lots of work to do if he must remain as Super Eagles number one goalkeeper.

Ighalo, Osimhen Combo Yielded Good Result

There is no doubt that the pairing of Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen in the attack gave the Cape Verdian defenders a nightmare. Ighalo, who made a return to the Super Eagles after…