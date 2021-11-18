Eagles Will Deliver Quality Football In Playoff -Simon

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses has assured fans of a better performance from the team in the final knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Having joined Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal as the seeded teams, Nigeria could face any of Egypt, Congo DR, Mali, Cameroon, and Ghana in the playoffs in March.

In a chat with BBC Sport Africa, the Nantes winger stated that fans deserve better performances from the Super Eagles, and he admits it is up to the players to raise their standard and deliver quality football.

“We know our fans expect more from the team, and we believe we can do more,” Simon said.

“The players have a role to play, and hopefully, we can continue to improve and make our fans happy.”

