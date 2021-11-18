Ex-Rangers Star Halliday Tipped Aribo To Join Gerrard At Aston Villa

Former Rangers manager Andy Halliday has predicted that Joe Aribo could join his former boss Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Gerrard was announced as new Aston Villa manager last week, replacing Dean Smith who was sscked following the club’s poor start to the campaign.

Halliday has now tipped the Nigerian, who was one of Gerrard’s favourite players to move to Villa Park.

“I think financially Rangers have a lot of assets. Nobody is really talking about this,”Halliday told Open Goal.

“It is obviously a massive blow because Steven Gerrard progressed the club.

“He goes with everyone’s best wishes, but what does that mean for players that he signed.

“Connor Goldson – everyone has been speaking about his contract situation. We all know how much he loves Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he went in for one or two of them.

“At the end of the day, he used to go on about how valuable they were. He knows they have a price to pay.

“If…