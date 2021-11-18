Gerrard, Lampard Doesn’t Have Credentials To Manage Teams In Premier League -Jordan

Former owner of Crystal Palace, Simon Jordan, believes the duo of Franl Lampard and Steve Gerrard does not have the credentials to manage teams in the Premier League.

Gerrard was newly appointed Aston Villa manager while Lampard pulled out of the race to become the new Norwich City boss.

Lampard was recently sacked by Chelsea at the start of the year and is yet to get another job.

“The tragedy for Frank is he’s got no backdrop for suggesting he’s a Premier League manager. The Chelsea side he inherited with a group of young players did ok, and then when he was on top in the Premier League which is when you spend money, out the door he went,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he [Gerrard] has the credentials either. Either one of these guys would walk through the door, if they were Joe Schmo from nowhere, not Frank Lampard, and not Steven Gerrard, they would never ever get these opportunities because they don’t merit them.

“Steven Gerrard you know who he is, Frank…