Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, says he is not aware Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has been sacked.

Olajire stated this in reaction to a report on Thursday indicating the German coach has been relieved of his position.

Rohr has come under heavy criticism following the Eagles’ lacklustre display in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde, which earned them a place in next year’s play-off.

The poor performance has led to football fans and stake holders to call for his sack.

And in his reaction, Olajide said he is not aware of Rohr’s sack.

“I’m not aware of Rohr’s sack because there are procedures for doing things at the federation. Before such a decision could be taken, there will be a meeting of the NFF board and a release issued to the public.

“As for now, I’m not aware of the sack. The online platform you claimed reported the story cannot announce…