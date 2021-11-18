Laporta Hints At Messi, Iniesta Return To Nou Camp

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has talked up the possibility of bringing back Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta to the Nou Camp.

After being re-elected as the club’s president earlier this year, Laporta has arguably been handed the toughest job in football.

The LaLiga giants have debts of more than a billion pounds and had no choice but to let Messi join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract.

With that said, things could be on the up as the Barca president refused to rule out a return for both club legends.

With 38-year-old Dani Alves re-joining and Xavi coming back as their new manager, Laporta clearly wants to get the band back together.

“I don’t rule anything out,” Laporta said as Alves was unveiled.

“It happened with Dani, age is a number. They’re two great players.

“I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, they’re still…