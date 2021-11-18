Liverpool Can Cope Without Salah And Mane During AFCON

Nigeria and Premier League legend Austine Jay-Jay Okocha believes Liverpool can adapt to the situation of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane departures for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to take place between 9 January 2022 and 6 February 2022 across five cities in Cameroon.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021 but the CAF announced on 15 January 2020 that due to unfavorable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would be postponed.

Liverpool will be hit hard throughout the duration of the Africa Cup of Nations as they will be missing two key players which are Mohamed Salah who is representing Egypt and Sadio Mane who is playing for Senegal.

Ahead of the tournament, Okocha shared his thoughts on the topic, stating that Liverpool must have prepared themselves as they have enough resources to deal with their…