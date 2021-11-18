Osimhen Hails Eagles Teammates After Draw Against Cape Verde

Victor Osimhen has praised his Super Eagles teammates after their harfought 1-1 draw against Cape Verde, in the final Group C tie of the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Eagles advanced into the play-off round following the draw against the Blue Sharks at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Osimhen gave the Eagles the perfect start just one minute into the game before Stopira equalised for the visitors.

The Cape Verdeans poured forward in search of the second goal but couldn’t break down a resolute Eagles backline.

Reacting to the qualification, Osimhen also hailed the Cape Verdeans for putting up a good fight.

“Strong character from the boys, respect to the Cape Verdean team. Unto the playoffs now!” the Napoli star wrote on Twitter handle.

By James Agberebi

Photo: By Ganiyu Yusuf

