Pinnick : We Have Not Sacked Gernot Rohr

Nigeria’s football –governing body, the NFF says there is no truth to reports that it has sacked Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr.

The name of the Franco-German has played widely in both local and international media in the course of Thursday, with most platforms stating authoritatively that the 68-year old has been given the heave-ho by the Nigeria Football Federation, his employers.

However, President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said that no such decision has been taken.

“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday. There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians,”Pinnick stated.

“Mr Rohr has a…