Pogba Provides Update On Injury Recovery

Paul Pogba has said that he is on the road to recovery, as the Manchester United midfielder works his way back to fitness after suffering a thigh problem.

The 28-year-old is facing an extended period on the sidelines with the issue that he picked up during a training session with France over the international break.

Man United are yet to provide an official update on the World Cup winner, but it has been suggested that he could be absent for the remainder of the year.

Pogba has taken to social media to provide an update on his recovery, posting two images of him working in the gym.

Pogba was already set to miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Watford through suspension but had been in line to return against Villarreal in the Champions League next week.

The midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola recently suggested that his client, who continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus, would not be signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…