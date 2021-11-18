Rohr Not Good Enough For Super Eagles -Orji Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Gernot Rohr as manager of the Super Eagles.

Kalu made this known via his Facebook page, where he said that the NFF must find a quick replacement for the German tactician if he’s not doing the right thing.

Recall that Rohr’s Super Eagles recently qualified for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after playing a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

He said, “In the last five years, we have wasted our time in football. There is nothing new we are doing any longer. To see a country with many professional players home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking. Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing Super Eagles.

“When I Was Governor, he…