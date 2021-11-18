Sanches Portugal Midfield Star Attracting Interest From Arsenal

Arsenal want to sign Portugal international Renato Sanches in a cut-price transfer in January, according to reports.

Sanches is out of contract at French Ligue 1 side Lille at the end of the season.

And with Mikel Arteta set to lose Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations, Sanches could be brought in early in the New Year.

According to Le10 Sport, the Ligue 1 champions are open to selling the 24-year-old when the transfer market reopens to avoid letting him go for free in the summer.

And it is understood the Gunners have already made their intentions clear to Sanches’ representatives and the club.

Despite being ‘very interested’ in the midfielder, Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer.

However, they may face competition from AC Milan and Barcelona for the midfielder – while Liverpool and Wolves have also been linked.

Barca made an approach last summer and reportedly…