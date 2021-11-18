Sanchez Was A Shadow Of Himself At Man United -Richards

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards says Alexis Sanchez’s decision to join Manchester United didn’t have any positive impact in his football career.

Richards told BBC’s Top 10 podcast that expectations were high when he moved United in 2018 but he managed just three league goals in 32 appearances as his career nosedived.

“He became a laughing stock at Manchester United. At Arsenal he was quality and he worked hard. He had skill and creativity. He was a go-to man.

“It was sad when he went to United because I thought it was going to be a great move for him.”

Recall that Sanchez moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 for a fee of around £35m and became a key player under Arsene Wenger.

He scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League appearances, and also helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017 – scoring in both finals.

