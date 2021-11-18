Super Eagles Will Fight Hard To Secure World Cup Spot

Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles will give their all to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles zoomed into the playoff round following a 1-1 home draw against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The West Africans finished top of Group C with 13 points, two more points than Cape Verde.



Osimhen, who scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game insists the team target now is to secure a place in the mundial.

“It was important we made this first big step,” the Napoli forward said after the game.

“With the quality of the players we have, we go on to get to the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will know their opponent in the playoff round on December 18.

By Adeboye Amosu

Pix: By Ganiyu Yusuf

