Van Bronckhorst Becomes New Coach At Rangers

Former Netherlands captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst is now coach of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo after being confirmed as the new manager of Rangers.

Van Bronckhorst will replace Steven Gerrard – who left for Aston Villa – subject to being granted a work permit.

The 46-year-old played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, claiming five trophies including two league titles.

He went on to win more with Arsenal and Barcelona, including the Champions League with the latter, before coaching Feyenoord to the Dutch title.

The versatile midfielder also won 106 caps for his country, captaining the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, which was his final match as a player.

Van Bronckhorst, whose last job in management was a year with Guangzhou R&F in China, said he was “absolutely delighted” to become Rangers’ 17th permanent manager.

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great…