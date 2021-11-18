Watford Give Update On Injured Etebo 

Watford have given fitness update about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since September after rupturing his thigh muscle.

According to the Hornets, Etebo is working very hard on his recovery.

And ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United, Watford also gave report on other players injured.

Also Read: Ex-Netherlands Star Becomes Balogun, Aribo’s New Coach At Rangers

“Midfielder Ozan Tufan will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Saturday’s home clash against Manchester United, after suffering a knock to the leg while away on international duty.

“The 26-year-old missed Turkey’s matches against Gibraltar and Montenegro during the two-week Premier League hiatus, and he continues to be assessed following his return to London Colney.

“Francisco Sierralta similarly picked up a hamstring injury during his time away with Chile, ruling him out of contention for a return to domestic duty…